Cairo: Egypt’s parliament confirmed central bank Governor Tarek Amer will hold the role until 2023, a vote of confidence in the man who steered the North African nation through a dramatic currency devaluation that restored economic stability.

The granting of a new four-year term, backed on Thursday by a majority of lawmakers in the assembly, comes as the country reaches the end of a sweeping three-year International Monetary Fund-backed reform programme and mulls the shape of any future agreement with the Washington-based institution.

Amer’s reappointment will be “welcomed by investors as a sign that the government remains committed to orthodox policymaking,” London-based Capital Economics said in a note, describing his first term as a “success.”

Amer, a former president of the National Bank of Egypt, the country’s largest state-owned lender, began his stint in late October 2015 as Egypt, feeling the after-effects of years of unrest, reeled from a critical dollar shortage. Late the following year, the pound was devalued by about half and the government began cutting subsidies to help secure a $12 billion IMF loan.

Under Amer, the central bank ratcheted interest rates to a record-high to stem annual inflation that at one point topped 30 per cent. As that price-growth slowed dramatically, Egypt benefited from having one of the world’s largest real rates and a stable currency, making its debt markets a favourite for international investors.

Now with the fastest-growing economy in the Middle East and inflation at its lowest in almost a decade, authorities will have to strike a balance between cutting rates to spur much-needed enterprise and maintaining Egypt’s reputation as a carry-trade darling. The proportion of the 100 million population living in poverty has increased since 2016, and the government is striving to bring in foreign investment to help create jobs.