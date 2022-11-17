Abu Dhabi: Three global celebrities signed letters of commitment to establish their respective businesses in Abu Dhabi, including meditation guru Deepak Chopra, Manchester United icon Patrice Evra and NBA Los Angeles Lakers legend Metta World Peace. The three are in the UAE capital as part of Maven Global Access’ business expansion programme, Access Abu Dhabi, supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).
The programme is supporting the three celebrities to fast-track their expansion to Abu Dhabi. Chopra will establish a strong foothold in Abu Dhabi’s Web3 ecosystem with his ChopraVerse, a first-of-its-kind platform that empowers a culture of wellbeing in the metaverse. Evra is taking the creativity he is known for on the football pitch to the business landscape through a new content company, while Metta World Peace’s Artest Management Group’s XvsX Sports will bring competitive basketball experiences to cities globally for men and women.
Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director General, ADIO, said: “ADIO supports innovation-focused businesses and entrepreneurs looking to explore the full potential of Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem. We look forward, through our support of Access Abu Dhabi, to working with Deepak Chopra, Patrice Evra and Metta World Peace as they take the next steps to grow their global ventures from Abu Dhabi.”