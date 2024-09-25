Dubai: An Emirates flight from the South Indian city of Chennai to Dubai was delayed late Tuesday evening due to a "technical fault", the carrier said in a statement.

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft suffered the technical issue in Chennai and was delayed by over two hours. It is said the aircraft eventually landed at Dubai International Airport past midnight.

"Emirates flight EK547 from Chennai to Dubai on September 24, 2024 was delayed due to a technical fault. Following an engineering inspection, the aircraft was cleared to proceed to Dubai," the airline said in a statement.

The airline apologised to its passengers for the inconvenience caused. "The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance," it said.

According to media reports, the incident took place at 9.50 pm, shortly before the flight's scheduled departure from Chennai International Airport. Videos shared on social media shows smoke was seen emanating from the wing area of the aircraft.