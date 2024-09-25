"Bias is inherent in human nature and leads to exclusion, resulting in missed opportunities for offering better products, improved services, and ensuring the well-being of both employees and customers,” says Dr Sowon Kim, Associate Professor at EHL Hospitality Business School, which is ranked as the best hotel management school in the world. “It is essential to raise awareness that these biases exist."

Biases are often unconscious and often deeply ingrained in organisational cultures. Gender bias, for instance, manifests itself in both overt and subtle ways, limiting women’s access to executive roles. These biases not only affect women but also impact the overall effectiveness and creativity of companies by preventing diverse perspectives from being taken into consideration. Tackling these issues requires a deep cultural shift within organisations.

Image Credit: Supplied

During the Future Hospitality Summit taking place on September 30-October 2 in Dubai, Dr Kim will speak on the topic, Unveiling the Invisible – Women and Implicit Bias in Leadership.

Women in Leadership (WIL) initiative at EHL

Six years ago, Dr Kim saw an opportunity to address the ingrained biases and exclusive practices and founded the Women in Leadership (WIL) initiative at EHL. WIL focuses on projects for women, and on a wider scale the initiative aims to promote leadership, culture, and policies that foster diverse, balanced and people-focused environments. Today, WIL is composed of 15 women holding different roles across departments including the three women on its executive leadership team. WIL members contribute to a diverse set of projects that has a reach of 2,000 people annually, including the EHL community (students, staff and alumni) and the industry.

The flagship WIL Event enables its top female students to connect and exchange with top female industry leaders. WIL Buddies provides EHL female staff a safe space to express, share, and receive tailored training. WIL SHP (sexual harassment prevention) – a taboo subject that requires urgent attention in the hospitality industry – educates, protect, and empower students on this sensitive topic. "We ensure that both our male and female students are educated about these issues," says Dr Kim.

A necessary shift for the future

Organisations are still reluctant to change their operational models that often are dominated by men. It is crucial to shift these mindsets to foster a more inclusive workplace culture.

Additionally, the global emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards has made it increasingly important for organisations to adopt inclusive practices. ESG frameworks require companies to consider social factors, including gender equity, in their strategies. As stakeholders increasingly demand transparency in corporate governance, businesses will be under greater pressure to ensure diversity and inclusion in leadership. Dr Kim stresses that aligning company values with these global standards will not only improve business outcomes but also foster a more equitable environment for everyone involved.