Dubai: Despite continuing job losses in the wider UAE economy, demand for candidates with digital skills is still strong, according to the networking platform LinkedIn. Hiring rose 9.5 per cent year-over-year in October and briefly returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to the portal.
And yet, the UAE labour market has not returned to "consistent growth" and "it is unclear whether this will offset the potential global economic impact of a second wave of infections facing many countries, " Linkedin said in a new report.
The company has identified 10 job profiles that are high in demand, including digital marketer, graphic designer and data analyst. The other roles are for software developer, project manager, IT administrator and support, customer service specialist and financial analyst.
"Digital skills in particular are in demand, with data forecasting that the technology sector will add 150 million jobs globally in the next five years," the report said.
Linkedin suggests that avoiding a lockdown to preserve the economy doesn’t improve hiring activity in the long run. "Brazil saw one of the steepest declines in hiring globally, while Sweden’s hiring rate still hasn’t returned to growth and is tracking behind other European countries," the report said.
"Skills can be applied to different jobs or industries, creating new employment opportunities," said Ali Matar, Head of EMEA territory.