Living up to its vision to encourage and firm up the entrepreneurial quotient of the UAE by making the business set-up process easier and hassle-free, Black Swan is today an established brand and one to reckon with among corporate service providers in the UAE and Oman. Offering customised solutions to its clients, Black Swan is an enabler, helping its value partners launch their businesses faster in the Gulf.
The brand’s goal is to provide confidence and support to start-ups and brands and help them visualise their growth in this market and manifest success. Comprised of a well-organised team of emotionally intelligent people, and who possess an inherent ability to think from the client’s perspective, Black Swan caters to every basic need or information requested by its clients. The brand helps companies to not just scale up in Dubai but also expand operations to Oman, KSA, Bahrain and Qatar. Among these, Black Swan’s Oman office is the most active, achieving great appreciation for its services.
A firm belief in the Givers Gain philosophy helps Black Swan maintain great client relationships, allowing the brand to enjoy 95 per cent client retention annually. This trust and confidence shown by its clients also helped Black Swan launch its first co-working space in Business Bay Dubai. With a vision statement that reads An Office that Cares, the Black Swan Business Centre clearly states the uniformity in its intentions and service levels.
Black Swan offers serviced offices, a co-working space and meeting-room solutions. With the increase in demand for informal workspaces, one can call this place a blend of classic and modern interiors and a highly energetic environment. The brand is soon expanding to other nations in the Gulf with the groundwork in process. The Black Swan mission is to grow together and help brands go global, and it is accomplishing this by providing its clients the right information and knowledge, as well as by empowering entrepreneurs to be the future they deserve.