Ready reckoner of some of the best UAE free zones and their service portfolios

Image Credit: Shutterstock

IFZA

IFZA provides local and international businesses with the ideal platforms and location to fully optimise the benefits of the UAE’s strategic geographic position and world-class infrastructure in a business and tax-friendly environment.

Image Credit:

Business owners and employees can also benefit from flexible residency visa packages and a wide spectrum of innovative office solutions and real estate products from its new headquarters at Dubai Digital Park.

Licences

Business owners can rely on accurate advice on the perfect fit for their companies from thousands of business activities within three distinct types: Professional, Commercial and Industrial. Foreign incorporated companies may also register a branch at IFZA.

Packages

IFZA offers single and multi-year free zone business licences, with a choice of up to three free business activities in every licence.

Contact details

Ifza.com | 800-IFZA (4392) | +971 4 228 5285

AJMAN FREE ZONE

During Expo, Ajman Free Zone will offer a registration fee of only Dh2,000; 50 per cent off on Ajman Chamber of Commerce’s membership certificate; 15 per cent off on rent for office facilities; and 25 per cent off on rent for executive offices and warehouses. These are valid throughout Expo 2020.

Image Credit:

Education, food and beverages (F&B), advanced technology, and health and beauty, are the four focus sectors for Ajman Free Zones.

Contact details

800AFZA(2392) or +97167011555

KIZAD

Advantages

- KIZAD offers some of the most competitive free zone business set-up packages in the UAE

- Ideal location between Abu Dhabi and Dubai

- Annual and multi-year packages

Image Credit:

- Start-up packages include shared work stations or dedicated offices, free internet and Wi-Fi, one–stop-shop services and company set up in 24 hours

- Scalable business facilities

- Optional dual licence to operate outside the free zone in Abu Dhabi

Special packages

SME start-up packages start from Dh9,450 (+Vat)

Contact details

Kizad.ae/landing/freezone; 800 10 20

SHAMS

Sharjah Media City (Shams) was launched in January 2017 to act as a catalyst for creative and media businesses to grow and thrive. Aiming to be a world-class media hub for innovative facilities and services, Shams covers a wide range of business activities available for those wishing toembark on their entrepreneurial journeyin the UAE.

Image Credit:

Key sectors

Despite being a Media Free Zone, Shams offers over 150 business activities across various sectors.

License Information and Cost

Shams offers service, trading and industrial licenses. Our standard license pricing is Dh11,500.

Special Packages or Offers

● Freelancer packages for Media activities starting from Dh5,750 only.

● 30% off on standard license packages

Website

www.shams.ae

SPCFZ

Key sectors

We specialise in publishing, e-commerce, media and digital solutions.

Image Credit:

Licenses

● Commercial license/import and export

● General trading

● Services

● E-commerce

Prices and packages

● Publishing package starts from Dh5,750 for 1-year license (0 visa)

● Standard license starts from Dh9,000 for 1 year (0 visa)

● Entrepreneur 1 – starts from Dh6,500 for 1-year license (0 visa). Allows combining of any two activities (trading, service, media). Includes stamped licence, MoA and lease agreement. Also includes one shareholder (upgradable).

● Entrepreneur 2 – starts from Dh9,500 with one visa allocation in addition to the above.

● Entrepreneur 3 – All-inclusive at Dh17,500 with 1-year licence and 3-year visa

Contact us

Get in touch with the convenient, flexible, and competitive free zone at www.spcfz.ae or call 800-SPCFZ (77239).

UMM AL-QUWAIN INDUSTRIAL AUTHORITY

Umm Al-Quwain Industrial Authority offers four main products specially designed to meet a variety of business needs:

● Industrial plots

● Warehouses plots

● Labour accommodations plots

● Commercial plots

Image Credit:

Contact Details

Tel: 06 765 5777, 050 764 6132, & 050 765 6132

P.O. Box 308, Umm Al-Quwain, UAE

Website: www.ia.uaq.ae

For general enquiries

info@afaquaq.com

BEST UAE BUSINESS CONSULTANTS - PERFECT PARTNERS TO HELP YOU SET UP SHOP

AURION

The portfolio of AURION includes company incorporation, residence visa processing, bank account opening assistance, renewal of licenses, VAT assistance, Chamber of Commerce registration, tax residence certificate, import/export code, trademark registration, company liquidation, ISO standards consulting, knowledge management, and a host of PRO Services required for the investors.

Image Credit:

Special packages + Expo 2020 packages

The AURION Expo Package includes setting up of a company at 50% discount on service fee, settling down with the family with Zero fee for family visa assistance, and a free Expo ticket for the investor.

Number of clients handled:

AURION has incorporated more than 4,700 companies from 80 countries over a span of 13+ years in UAE and abroad.

Contact details

● Dubai: Office # 213 & 214, 6 EA Building DAFZA, Dubai Airport Freezone

● Sharjah: Office # 2 & 3, Z Building, Old HSBC Bank, Sharjah Airport International Freezone

● www.aurionuae.com

● +971 4 2504150

BUSINESS LINK

One of the Leading Business Setup Consultancies in GCC with 23 years of experience in hand. You may fullfil all your needs from setting up a company formation to PRO services under one roof with the most efficient and cost effective business packages all over the UAE as well as in Saudi Arabia.

Image Credit:

Key services

● Business setup consultancy services in GCC Countries

● Professional, commercial and industrial business setup in UAE — mainland, free zone and offshore

● Business licenses

● Branch office setup for a foreign company

● Subsidiary company setup

● PRO services

● Local and corporate sponsorship

Special packages

a. Establish your company in mainland with 100% ownership,

Starting from Dh15,999 with business link

Get a free entry to Expo 2020 (Inclusive of All)

● License

● One investor visa (status change + medical + EID)

● Immigration card

● Eligible for 3 employment visa quota

b. Establish your company in UAE Free Zone and get one investor visa free only at Dh19,999. (Inclusive of All)

● License

● Immigration card

● E-Channel registration

Note:

● Applicable for commercial or professional activities

● Choose up to 5 activities in one license and have up to 5 shareholders

● Terms & conditions apply

● Offer valid till Oct 15, 2021

● No hidden charges

Number of clients handled

We have more than 16K clients

Contact details

UAE Office: Oasis Center, 3rd Floor, #49, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE, P.O Box 282007

info@businesslinkuae.com | www.businesslinkuae.com | +971556070118 + 97143215227

Saudi Arabia Office: King Fahed Road, Moon Tower, Mezzanine floor #M28, Riyadh Province 11321, P.O. Box: 87772. Postal code: 11671

info@businesslink.sa | www.businesslink.sa +966 501 468 671

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Key services:

● Business services: Incorporation of UAE mainland license,

UAE Freezone license, UAE offshore license and international offshore license

Image Credit:

● Business center: Private office, co-working office, virtual office, dedicated desk, flexi desk

● Financial services: Accounting, book keeping, VAT registration, VAT return services, financial statements, audit services

● Special services: Marketing solutions, IT solutions, corporate – government liaison, immigration & visa, legal solutions, general trading, real estate, investments, second passport, bank account opening

Special packages + Expo 2020 packages

Solo package and free complementary Expo pass

Number of clients handled

10,000 +

Contact details

+97143232360 | Website: www.cigdubai.ae

CREATIVE ZONE

Key services

Business setup, commercial license, visas, tax and accounting, concierge and PRO.

Image Credit:

Special packages + Expo 2020 packages

● Dubai Mainland license with residency/ investor visa for Dh27,500 or Dh2,290 per month.

● Dubai Free Zone license with a residency visa (media activity) for Dh17,250 or Dh1,438 per month

● Dubai Free Zone license for media and e-commerce for Dh5,750 or Dh480 per month

Number of clients handled

45,000

Contact details

www.creativezone.ae | +971 56 3389547

EZONE

Key services

Company formation, corporate structuring and restructuring, outsourced PRO services, license amendments and renewals, business support services.

Image Credit:

Special packages + Expo 2020 packages

Set up your company with EZONE and get your unlimited Expo 2020 season pass valid for 6 months!

Number of clients handled

Approximately 150 at EZONE but have worked with thousands since starting out in the business setup industry 10 years ago.

Contact details

+97150 899 5297 | http://www.e.zone

MAKE MY FIRM

Key Services

Business set-up services: Business set-up free consultation; assistance in opening bank account, residence and dependent visa, external approvals as per licence category; assistance in fitout approval, local partner or service agent for mainland licences, for sharing office facility, and assistance for product and trade mark registrations. Make My Firm also offers external approval assistance from several government departments. Currently handling: 350 customers

Image Credit:

Contact details

Makemyfirm.ae | +971526739777, +97145847025

SMART ZONE

Key services

● We offer company incorporation, residency visas and bank account opening services in the UAE — Dubai Mainland, UAE Free Zones and offshore jurisdictions. Our value- added services help you scale your business, while saving time and money.

Image Credit:

● Accounting and book-keeping, PRO services, office solutions, VAT registration, corporate structuring.

Special packages

● We offer free visa for life when you set up your company in a Dubai Free Zone, starting from Dh17,900.

● All-inclusive Sharjah Company setup option from Dh17,500 inclusive of trade license, office lease agreement, residency visa, E-channel, immigration card, medical and emirates ID and status change.

Number of clients handled

Over the past 11 years, Smart Zone has handled over 20,000 clients from 150 countries.

Contact details