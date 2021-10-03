IFZA
IFZA provides local and international businesses with the ideal platforms and location to fully optimise the benefits of the UAE’s strategic geographic position and world-class infrastructure in a business and tax-friendly environment.
Business owners and employees can also benefit from flexible residency visa packages and a wide spectrum of innovative office solutions and real estate products from its new headquarters at Dubai Digital Park.
Licences
Business owners can rely on accurate advice on the perfect fit for their companies from thousands of business activities within three distinct types: Professional, Commercial and Industrial. Foreign incorporated companies may also register a branch at IFZA.
Packages
IFZA offers single and multi-year free zone business licences, with a choice of up to three free business activities in every licence.
Contact details
Ifza.com | 800-IFZA (4392) | +971 4 228 5285
AJMAN FREE ZONE
During Expo, Ajman Free Zone will offer a registration fee of only Dh2,000; 50 per cent off on Ajman Chamber of Commerce’s membership certificate; 15 per cent off on rent for office facilities; and 25 per cent off on rent for executive offices and warehouses. These are valid throughout Expo 2020.
Education, food and beverages (F&B), advanced technology, and health and beauty, are the four focus sectors for Ajman Free Zones.
Contact details
800AFZA(2392) or +97167011555
KIZAD
Advantages
- KIZAD offers some of the most competitive free zone business set-up packages in the UAE
- Ideal location between Abu Dhabi and Dubai
- Annual and multi-year packages
- Start-up packages include shared work stations or dedicated offices, free internet and Wi-Fi, one–stop-shop services and company set up in 24 hours
- Scalable business facilities
- Optional dual licence to operate outside the free zone in Abu Dhabi
Special packages
SME start-up packages start from Dh9,450 (+Vat)
Contact details
Kizad.ae/landing/freezone; 800 10 20
SHAMS
Sharjah Media City (Shams) was launched in January 2017 to act as a catalyst for creative and media businesses to grow and thrive. Aiming to be a world-class media hub for innovative facilities and services, Shams covers a wide range of business activities available for those wishing toembark on their entrepreneurial journeyin the UAE.
Key sectors
Despite being a Media Free Zone, Shams offers over 150 business activities across various sectors.
License Information and Cost
Shams offers service, trading and industrial licenses. Our standard license pricing is Dh11,500.
Special Packages or Offers
● Freelancer packages for Media activities starting from Dh5,750 only.
● 30% off on standard license packages
Website
www.shams.ae
SPCFZ
Key sectors
We specialise in publishing, e-commerce, media and digital solutions.
Licenses
● Commercial license/import and export
● General trading
● Services
● E-commerce
Prices and packages
● Publishing package starts from Dh5,750 for 1-year license (0 visa)
● Standard license starts from Dh9,000 for 1 year (0 visa)
● Entrepreneur 1 – starts from Dh6,500 for 1-year license (0 visa). Allows combining of any two activities (trading, service, media). Includes stamped licence, MoA and lease agreement. Also includes one shareholder (upgradable).
● Entrepreneur 2 – starts from Dh9,500 with one visa allocation in addition to the above.
● Entrepreneur 3 – All-inclusive at Dh17,500 with 1-year licence and 3-year visa
Contact us
Get in touch with the convenient, flexible, and competitive free zone at www.spcfz.ae or call 800-SPCFZ (77239).
UMM AL-QUWAIN INDUSTRIAL AUTHORITY
Umm Al-Quwain Industrial Authority offers four main products specially designed to meet a variety of business needs:
● Industrial plots
● Warehouses plots
● Labour accommodations plots
● Commercial plots
Contact Details
Tel: 06 765 5777, 050 764 6132, & 050 765 6132
P.O. Box 308, Umm Al-Quwain, UAE
Website: www.ia.uaq.ae
For general enquiries
info@afaquaq.com
BEST UAE BUSINESS CONSULTANTS - PERFECT PARTNERS TO HELP YOU SET UP SHOP
AURION
The portfolio of AURION includes company incorporation, residence visa processing, bank account opening assistance, renewal of licenses, VAT assistance, Chamber of Commerce registration, tax residence certificate, import/export code, trademark registration, company liquidation, ISO standards consulting, knowledge management, and a host of PRO Services required for the investors.
Special packages + Expo 2020 packages
The AURION Expo Package includes setting up of a company at 50% discount on service fee, settling down with the family with Zero fee for family visa assistance, and a free Expo ticket for the investor.
Number of clients handled:
AURION has incorporated more than 4,700 companies from 80 countries over a span of 13+ years in UAE and abroad.
Contact details
● Dubai: Office # 213 & 214, 6 EA Building DAFZA, Dubai Airport Freezone
● Sharjah: Office # 2 & 3, Z Building, Old HSBC Bank, Sharjah Airport International Freezone
● www.aurionuae.com
● +971 4 2504150
BUSINESS LINK
One of the Leading Business Setup Consultancies in GCC with 23 years of experience in hand. You may fullfil all your needs from setting up a company formation to PRO services under one roof with the most efficient and cost effective business packages all over the UAE as well as in Saudi Arabia.
Key services
● Business setup consultancy services in GCC Countries
● Professional, commercial and industrial business setup in UAE — mainland, free zone and offshore
● Business licenses
● Branch office setup for a foreign company
● Subsidiary company setup
● PRO services
● Local and corporate sponsorship
Special packages
a. Establish your company in mainland with 100% ownership,
Starting from Dh15,999 with business link
Get a free entry to Expo 2020 (Inclusive of All)
● License
● One investor visa (status change + medical + EID)
● Immigration card
● Eligible for 3 employment visa quota
b. Establish your company in UAE Free Zone and get one investor visa free only at Dh19,999. (Inclusive of All)
● License
● Immigration card
● E-Channel registration
Note:
● Applicable for commercial or professional activities
● Choose up to 5 activities in one license and have up to 5 shareholders
● Terms & conditions apply
● Offer valid till Oct 15, 2021
● No hidden charges
Number of clients handled
We have more than 16K clients
Contact details
UAE Office: Oasis Center, 3rd Floor, #49, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE, P.O Box 282007
info@businesslinkuae.com | www.businesslinkuae.com | +971556070118 + 97143215227
Saudi Arabia Office: King Fahed Road, Moon Tower, Mezzanine floor #M28, Riyadh Province 11321, P.O. Box: 87772. Postal code: 11671
info@businesslink.sa | www.businesslink.sa +966 501 468 671
CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Key services:
● Business services: Incorporation of UAE mainland license,
UAE Freezone license, UAE offshore license and international offshore license
● Business center: Private office, co-working office, virtual office, dedicated desk, flexi desk
● Financial services: Accounting, book keeping, VAT registration, VAT return services, financial statements, audit services
● Special services: Marketing solutions, IT solutions, corporate – government liaison, immigration & visa, legal solutions, general trading, real estate, investments, second passport, bank account opening
Special packages + Expo 2020 packages
Solo package and free complementary Expo pass
Number of clients handled
10,000 +
Contact details
+97143232360 | Website: www.cigdubai.ae
CREATIVE ZONE
Key services
Business setup, commercial license, visas, tax and accounting, concierge and PRO.
Special packages + Expo 2020 packages
● Dubai Mainland license with residency/ investor visa for Dh27,500 or Dh2,290 per month.
● Dubai Free Zone license with a residency visa (media activity) for Dh17,250 or Dh1,438 per month
● Dubai Free Zone license for media and e-commerce for Dh5,750 or Dh480 per month
Number of clients handled
45,000
Contact details
www.creativezone.ae | +971 56 3389547
EZONE
Key services
Company formation, corporate structuring and restructuring, outsourced PRO services, license amendments and renewals, business support services.
Special packages + Expo 2020 packages
Set up your company with EZONE and get your unlimited Expo 2020 season pass valid for 6 months!
Number of clients handled
Approximately 150 at EZONE but have worked with thousands since starting out in the business setup industry 10 years ago.
Contact details
+97150 899 5297 | http://www.e.zone
MAKE MY FIRM
Key Services
Business set-up services: Business set-up free consultation; assistance in opening bank account, residence and dependent visa, external approvals as per licence category; assistance in fitout approval, local partner or service agent for mainland licences, for sharing office facility, and assistance for product and trade mark registrations. Make My Firm also offers external approval assistance from several government departments. Currently handling: 350 customers
Contact details
Makemyfirm.ae | +971526739777, +97145847025
SMART ZONE
Key services
● We offer company incorporation, residency visas and bank account opening services in the UAE — Dubai Mainland, UAE Free Zones and offshore jurisdictions. Our value- added services help you scale your business, while saving time and money.
● Accounting and book-keeping, PRO services, office solutions, VAT registration, corporate structuring.
Special packages
● We offer free visa for life when you set up your company in a Dubai Free Zone, starting from Dh17,900.
● All-inclusive Sharjah Company setup option from Dh17,500 inclusive of trade license, office lease agreement, residency visa, E-channel, immigration card, medical and emirates ID and status change.
Number of clients handled
Over the past 11 years, Smart Zone has handled over 20,000 clients from 150 countries.
Contact details
www.smartzone.ae | +97145829727, +971552330077