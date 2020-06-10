Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in Dubai. Tata Asset Management (TAML), one of the earlier asset management companies in India has opened its regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Tata Asset Management (TAML), one of the earlier asset management companies in India has opened its regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The company formally joined the DIFC community in April 2020. Establishing a new regional base at DIFC for Middle East and broader MEA will help TAML strengthen its regional stakeholder engagement and facilitate business growth.

TAML is a specialised investment management firm part of the TATA Group. TAML’s business is in Mutual Funds, Portfolio Management Services, Alternate Investment Funds and Offshore Funds. The core strength of Tata Asset Management stems not only from its sound systems and processes, but from the quality of its intellectual capital. At the same time there is a robust risk management framework with in-built controls and balances. TAML manages funds across the entire risk-return continuum.

“A leading global brand name such as TATA is an excellent addition to the centre and will benefit from our enabling financial eco-system, seamless infrastructure, connectivity to global markets, and advanced regulatory system,” said Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority

The Tata Asset Management Representative Office in the DIFC is led by Rohan Joshi who has been appointed as Principal Representative - Middle East.