1 of 10
CEO’S and business leaders of global corporation speak about the need for equal rights and the impact of discriminatory behavior through social media messages and staff internal communications. Here are our top picks. Google added a black ribbon to its homepage to show support for racial equality. "Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don’t have a voice. For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone'', Sundar Pischai, Google CEO wrote on twitter.
Image Credit: twitter@sundarpichai
2 of 10
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel sent an internal memo to staff calling for the creation of reparations commission and taxes changes on the ultra wealthy to address social injustices in racial wealth gap. "Every minute we are silent in the face of evil and wrongdoing we are acting in support of evildoers," Spiegel wrote in the memo, which was first obtained by The Information. "I am heartbroken and enraged by the treatment of black people and people of color in America."
Image Credit: social media
3 of 10
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a public statement on Facebook, saying: "The pain of the last week reminds us how far our country has to go to give every person the freedom to live with dignity and peace. It reminds us yet again that the violence Black people in America live with today is part of a long history of racism and injustice. We all have the responsibility to create change. We stand with the Black community — and all those working towards justice in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and far too many others whose names will not be forgotten". But Zuckerberg is facing mounting criticism from employees over his decision not to censor President Trump's posts threatening violence against the protesters.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Elon Musk also spoke out against Floyd's killing on Monday, tweeting "#JusticeForGeorge." In response to a video of Floyd's brother speaking with protesters, Musk tweeted “Definitely not right that the other officers were charged with nothing. What message does this send in general to officers who stand by while another does wrong?” #JusticeForGeorge.
Image Credit: twitter ✔@elonmusk
5 of 10
While Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos hasn't made a statement about the protests specifically, Bezos posted on Instagram an essay by writer Shenequa Golding about attempting to maintain professionalism after witnessing black men and women being killed. "The pain and emotional trauma caused by the racism and violence we are witnessing toward the black community has a long reach," Bezos wrote.
Image Credit: Insta/jeffbezos
6 of 10
Apple CEO Tim Cook said that pain is "deeply etched in the soul of our nation and in the hearts of millions" right now. In a memo to employees, Cook wrote that we must stand up for one another in the aftermath of Floyd's death and in light of "a much longer history of racism," according to media reports.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted demanding "police policy reform now." Dorsey retweeted a statement from Square calling for "real, meaningful work" to address racial inequality.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Melinda Gates said that the video of Floyd's death "broke my heart." Gates wrote on Twitter that she's been following the protests over the last several days and has felt "overwhelmed with solidarity," but that she doesn't yet know the best way to use her voice and philanthropy to help. "I will continue to deepen my understanding and to stand with people and organizations working toward a future centered on gender and racial equity," Gates wrote.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
Dan Shulman, CEO PAYPAL Schulman wrote on his linked in post, “We cannot stay silent in the face of racial injustice whether it is within our own communities or outside of them.”He shared internally a log post on linked in that he addressed to his PayPal community, customers, partners and all the global community.
Image Credit:
10 of 10
Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, in his internal memo asked people to have empathy for those who were scared and uncertain. "My feeling is that we can start by checking in with each other, ask all colleagues how they're doing and what they need, have empathy for what others are feeling," he wrote. However, he added that it required something more than empathy for those impacted, for the communities who were experiencing this hate and who were scared for their safety.
Image Credit: social media