Dubai: Under a Government of India approved bailout plan for the crisis-ridden Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender will pick up 49 per cent stake, cooling nerves of the panic stricken investors.

The SBI-led rescue plan comes as a big relief to the hunders of thounsands of depositors including non-resisent Indians (NRIs) who have their hard earned money deposited with the ciris-striken bank.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said late on Friday the restructuring plan would be implemented within 30 days, adding the depth of the problems at the bank were still being assessed.

A day after imposing moratorium on Yes Bank and restricting withdrawals, the RBI on Friday evening issued a draft reconstruction scheme for the private sector lender and said SBI has “expressed its willingness” to make an investment.

Restructuring plan

Earlier on Friday, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar met the finance minister. A former SBI chief financial officer (CFO) has already been appointed administrator of the Yes Bank, whose board has been superseded.

“The investor bank shall agree to invest in the equity of the reconstructed bank to the extent that post infusion it holds 49 per cent shareholding in the reconstructed bank at a price not less than Rs10 (Face value of Rs2) and premium of Rs8,” as per the RBI proposal.

State Bank of India is expected to invest Rs25 billion in the crisis-hit Yes Bank in a Government of India approved rescue plan.

As per the rescue plan the authorised capital Yes Bank would stand altered to Rs50 billion e and the number of equity shares at 24 billion having face value of Rs 2 each.

Based on details in the RBI’s statement, analysts calculated that SBI would invest some 25 billion rupees ($339 million).

RBI and SBI, the country’s largest lender, did not provide any clarity on the cash infusion or any detail on who would put in the additional funds required by Yes Bank, which has been trying to raise 100 billion rupees for months.

Analysts said that the bank will have to raise much more capital and bring in more investors.

Depositors assured

On Friday, Finance Minister Sitharaman she is in constant touch with the RBI and assured depositor money will be safe “I want to assure every depositor that their money shall be safe. Their monies are safe,” she said. “I am constantly in contact with the RBI and the steps that are taken are taken in the interest of depositors, banks and economy. We are fully seized of the development.”

Earlier in the day, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Yes Bank resolution efforts are aimed at maintaining “stability and resilience” in the Indian financial sector and the difficulties will be overcome “very swiftly”.

Under the new plan SBI will not be allowed to reduce its stake to below 26 per cent for at least three years. All instruments issued by Yes Bank, which qualify as Additional Tier 1 capital will be written down permanently, according to the RBI’s plan.

Capital shortage

Yes Bank has been struggling to raise capital. It sought to raise $2 billion initially during this fiscal year, which was then pruned to $1.2 billion as it could not rope in any investor.

Also, the bank had deferred announcement of its financial results for the third quarter ended December. The bank had told stock exchanges that it will publish the same on or before March 14, 2020.

Stock of Yes Bank plunged by over 80 per cent during intra-day trade on BSE and closed 56.04 per cent down at Rs 16.20 apiece.

India’s central bank took control of the country’s fifth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday and imposed limits on withdrawals, spreading confusion and fear among account holders. Shares of Yes Bank, which traded at 404 rupees at its peak in August 2019, fell to a record low of 5.65 rupees on Friday, with the stock plunging nearly 85 per cent. The fall wiped out 79.43 billion rupees ($1.08 billion) from Yes Bank’s market value.