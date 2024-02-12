Dubai: Remittance fees through UAE based exchange houses could see a 15 per cent increase.
The industry grouping - Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG) - said all exchange houses under the jurisdiction of UAE authorities have received approval to implement an 'optional' strategic fee adjustment.
This allows for a 'minimum increase' of 15 per centm which would equate to Dh2.50.
"This marks the first fee adjustment in five years, the decision recognises the evolving regulatory landscape and related cost increases since the previous update," said a FERG statement.