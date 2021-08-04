In the GCC, 115 individuals are worth $100 million or more

The UAE has a very high concentration of ultra high networth individuals with private financial wealth in excess of $100 million. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is now a hub for ultra high networth individuals with private financial wealth exceeding $100 million.

In 2020, 34 per cent of the UAE’s wealth was held by individuals who are worth $100 million or more while 26 per cent is held by those who are worth between $1 to $100 million, according to data from Boston Consulting Group.

In the GCC, 115 individuals are worth $100 million or more, while 144,959 individuals are worth between $1 million and $100 million. Across the GCC, the financial wealth in 2020 amounted to $2.2 trillion and is expected to grow to $2.7 trillion in 2025.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE together account for 71 per cent of the financial wealth within the GCC with Saudi accounting for 45 per cent of this followed by 26 per cent by the UAE and 11 per cent each by Qatar and Kuwait.

66%

of financial wealth in the GCC is held by millennials



Cash represents 46% of this

The UAE’s financial wealth reached $600 billion in 2020, despite the global pandemic impacting the local economy, according Boston Consulting Group’s latest wealth report.

UAE’s grew by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3 per cent from 2015, in the face of the protracted COVID-19 pandemic from the first quarter of 2020. BCG data also showed about 70 per cent (69 per cent) of UAE’s financial wealth is investable wealth.

The UAE is fast emerging as a leading cross-border wealth management center with as much as half a trillion dollars of overseas wealth managed in the country in 2020.