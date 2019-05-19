ABU DHABI. The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company, ADDHC, chaired by Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Sunday announced the appointment of Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi as Chief Executive Officer.

ADDHC was established in 2018 to monitor and guide development service companies in Abu Dhabi, to enable them achieve excellence in terms of productivity, efficiency and quality, which will help to promote their businesses and realise Abu Dhabi Vision.

Al Suwaidi has extensive experience in various sectors gained from his tenure with Mubadala Investment Company, where he held several Investment Management positions covering sectors such as real estate, hospitality, infrastructure, utilities, technology, metals, mining and agriculture. He also has expertise in retail banking and accountancy.

He sits on the board of some of the largest regional companies. He is currently the Chairman of Emirates Water and Electricity Company, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, and a member of the Board of Directors of Emirates Global Aluminium, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and ARAMEX.