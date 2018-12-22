LM: The plans we have developed to boost the bank’s capital involve the Government of Sharjah acquiring a majority stake in Invest Bank. In return, the Government of Sharjah will make the injection of the capital we need to absorb provisions against potentially non-performing loans and to strengthen our balance sheet. The Central Bank supports the injection of capital by the Government of Sharjah. We are working closely with both the Government of Sharjah and the UAE Central Bank and it is a major benefit to have two strong financial allies supporting Invest Bank at this time.