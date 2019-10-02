HSBC Saudi Arabia is now an indirect 51 per cent owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: HSBC Group has announced today that the transaction to increase its shareholding in HSBC Saudi Arabia to 51 per cent from 49 per cent by acquiring shares from The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has been completed.

HSBC Saudi Arabia is now an indirect 51 per cent owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc. SABB remains as the other shareholder in HSBC Saudi Arabia.