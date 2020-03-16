The Emirates NBD Head Office on Baniyas street in Dubai. The bank has announced a host of measures it has taken internally to safeguard its staff and customers against coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Emirates NBD has announced a host of measures it has taken internally to safeguard its staff and customers against coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers, our employees and the community, remains our top priority, as we put our bank-wide precautionary measures into action. In accordance with the UAE government directives, and following global guidelines,” the bank said in an emailed statement.

Precautionary measures

• Split operations, where applicable, across Emirates NBD Group to ensure that there is sufficient space between our employees and that teams are not all working together from the same location. This has been implemented to ensure no interruption in service to our customers.

• Colleagues who are at greater risk i.e.(pregnant women, women with young children, staff with disabilities, senior employees, and staff with pre-existing medical conditions) are permitted to work from home. We have purchased additional equipment to ensure our staff safety is taken into consideration without any interruption to business continuity. Our staff have been trained on how to work from home and technology has been tested to ensure its effectiveness.

• In addition, flexibility has been provided for working parents (both mothers or fathers) whose kids are left unattended as schools close for the next few weeks.

• We have installed thermal scanning machines in our major office premises. These measures have been taken purely as a preventative step to ensure the health and well-being of our employees.

• All internal travel for meetings between offices are discouraged and we strongly encourage staff to make use of the technology provided and conduct meetings virtually. This has now been tested for over a week and is seen as a very positive step due to its ease and convenience.

• A strong drive towards digital and online training will be encouraged as classroom trainings will be put on hold. Live online training sessions will be piloted through modern technology.

• We also strongly advise against any internal or external large gatherings and have discouraged it for a while.

• As we understand it is difficult times for our staff so we have created a microsite to continuously ensure our staff are kept upto date with the recent developments as well as create a hotline for staff to raise any issues or concerns they might be facing.

“We have also undertaken precautionary measures across our branch network, including additional deep cleaning and sterilization protocols, training frontline staff and installation of sanitizers around Emirates NBD Group buildings, when entering and leaving the premises, on entrances of each department and in elevators,” the bank said.

Digital solutions

At Emirates NBD, we have spent years building a robust digital infrastructure to help customers manage their banking needs from wherever they are and whenever they need. Our digital platforms remain fully functional 24/7 and we encourage customers to access their mobile and online banking applications for their everyday transactions from the safety of their home. We are hoping with strong support from our clients we will be able to change behavior and encourage digital interaction with us.