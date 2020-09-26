Dubai: The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has signed an agreement to collaborate with Dubai Islamic Economy Development (IEDC) to improve prospects for cooperation.
Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of IACAD, and Abdullah Muhammad Al Awar, Director of the Center signed the agreement. The two parties are keen to support and strengthen the bonds for joint strategic cooperation by establishing a solid infrastructure and a comprehensive framework for the implementation of initiatives that help to promote the rules and principles of Islamic economics.
The Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department indicated that signing of an agreement based on the distinguished relationship that links IACAD with the IEDC, as the center represents a great importance in promoting activities related to the Islamic economy in Dubai.
“The outputs of the agreement are positive and will leave a clear impact on achieving Dubai support for the Islamic economy by providing the right mechanisms and by investing in the studies and research field.” Dr. Hamad said, indicating that IACAD aspiration to unite efforts to advance growth and prosperity.
The agreement clarify the principles of cooperation and integration between The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) and Dubai Islamic Economy Development (IEDC).
“We, at the Dubai Islamic Economy Development, are keen to cooperate with local departments and authorities to implement the directives of the leadership to foresight the future and search for opportunities in all vital sectors, study them and develop strategic plans for them,” said Abdullah Muhammad Al Awar.