Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks, one of China’s first Fintech innovation and entrepreneurship platforms.

The MOU will enable the DIFC to further support the UAE in facilitating the ‘Belt and Road’ economic initiative and forms a central part of the Centre’s 2024 strategy to strengthen relationships with the international financial community and increase access to the South-South corridor.

Based in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province and one of China’s emerging international financial centres. Chengdu has an important reputation in the world of finance having reportedly been the first place in the world to introduce paper bank notes.

Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks was launched in 2016 under the guidelines of the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank and the local finance bureau. Fintech Dreamworks is on track to become home to over 300 FinTech companies and 10,000 staff, occupying a space of more than 100,000 square metres. Well known enterprises have settled in Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks.

The MOU signed by Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, and Wang Juan, Chairperson of Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks, will enable FinTech firms based in both jurisdictions to benefit from a wealth of mutually beneficial opportunities, as well as access to respective markets.

“Chengdu continues to emerge as a leading financial centre in western China and there are vast opportunities for global FinTech firms to scale in China. In the same way that DIFC is the gateway to the Middle East, African and South Asia, Chengdu can become the equivalent for accessing China and broader Asia region,” said Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority.

“Sharing expertise and enabling our FinTech firms to work together presents opportunities and builds a collective force for accelerating the FinTech agenda in Dubai and China.”

DIFC said the centre is looking forward to collaborating with Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks on key sectors such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Cloud Computing.”

“Dubai and DIFC in particular, continues to be the jurisdiction of choice for Chinese firms looking to access the potential of the fast-growing emerging markets in the MEASA region. With a robust Chinese ecosystem including the regional headquarters of China’s four largest banks, we are confident that our agreement will be benefit the Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks community by helping them tap into new opportunities,” said Wang Juan, Chairperson of Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks