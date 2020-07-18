Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in Dubai. DIFC reported that 310 new companies joined the centre during the first six months of this year, an increase of 25 per cent compared to the same period last year, Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) continued to report strong grwoth in the financial sector in the region during the first half of this year, with a very high rate of company registration despite the impact of COVI-19.

The financial center announced that 310 new companies joined the centre during the first six months of this year, an increase of 25 per cent compared to the same period last year, bringing the number of active companies in the center to 2,584 companies.

“The Dubai International Financial Centre’s ability to maintain a high momentum of growth despite the global repercussions of the pandemic reflects the Centre’s strong fundamentals and its high levels of preparedness to navigate unforeseen crises, supported by Dubai’s broader economic stability, adaptability and spirit of resilience,” Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Dubai International Financial Center.

DIFC continued to record registraation of 52 companies per month during the first six months of this year with 66 companines in March and 88 companies in June. Currently the centre is home to 820 financial companies, an increase of 22 per cent compared to the same period last year and an increase of 11 per cent compared to the fiscal year 2019.

“The sustained growth delivered during the first half of 2020 is testament to the resilience of the Centre. The performance demonstrates the confidence the industry has in DIFC. As we enter a new period of digital transformation and operate within a ‘new normal’, we will continue to play a key role in contributing to the economy. DIFC will continue to demonstrate our forward-thinking approach to ensure we shape the future of finance, whilst attracting the world’s leading firms, inspirational startups and the best talent,” said Issa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Center.

Financial technology companies continued to increase their share with 87 companies specializing in financial technology joining the center during the first half of this year. DIFC also witnessed the joining of a number of prominent financial services companies, including Tata Asset Management, Samba Financial Group, Gazprom Bank, Vending Market, Brookfield Private Capital and Decimel Factor Middle East. Whereas, Ripple and Kovacs Middle East Limited have established new offices in the center.