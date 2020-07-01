1 of 6
With more than 6 million built so far, and 910,000 of those produced just in 2019, the Tiguan is one of Volkswagen’s most successful models. So it’s understandable that the German behemoth chose to keep updates to the 2022 model mild and subtle. Keeping things fresh is a new wider grille, which blends seamlessly into the LED headlights. The bumpers have also been tweaked.
At the rear, the ‘Tiguan’ lettering is now placed centrally below the VW badge. An updated hands-free Easy Open and Close function for the power liftgate is available on midrange models.
In profile, the Tiguan retains its well-defined, muscular looks. New wheel designs for every trim line round out the exterior changes.
The multifunction steering wheel goes digital, featuring illuminated touch controls. The automatic climate control functions on midrange models also feature touch buttons and illuminated touch sliders for fan and temperature control.
The new Tiguan gets Volkswagen’s Travel Assist feature, which can take over steering, braking and acceleration of the vehicle at speeds of between 0mph to 130mph (209kph) with help from functions including Adaptive Cruise Control and the Lane Assist lane keeping system.
The normal wheelbase Tiguan goes on sale shortly in Europe. The rest of the world is expected to start getting the new Tiguan next year as a 2022 model.
