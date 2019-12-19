File photo: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in Dubai. DFSA, the regulator of DIFC has fined and restricted a former compliance officer from working in the DIFC. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Financial Markets Tribunal (FMT), a specialist independent tribunal, has affirmed a decision by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to fine Anna Waterhouse and restrict her from being involved in providing financial services in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Waterhouse was previously the head of compliance for the DIFC branch of Deutsche Bank AG (DBDIFC) covering the Middle East and North Africa. She was authorised by the DFSA as DBDIFC’s compliance officer and money laundering reporting officer.

Following a comprehensive investigation, the DFSA found that, on several occasions from 1 January 2011 to 21 January 2014, Waterhouse gave false or misleading information to the DFSA. This was confirmed by the FMT’s decision of 12 August 2019. In particular, the FMT found that she repeatedly told the DFSA that DBDIFC’s Private Wealth Management (PWM) team only referred prospective clients to other offices of Deutsche Bank AG and did not provide them with any financial services.

“Waterhouse was reckless as to the truth of these statements and ignored signs that breaches were occurring. As a result she did not correct the position over an extended period of time, which meant that failures in DBDIFC’s client take-on and anti-money laundering processes were concealed from early 2011,” DFSA said in a statement.

Lack of integrity

The FMT’s invetigations found that Waterhouse knew of the true extent of PWM’s activities by November 2011 at the latest and did nothing to communicate that to the DFSA until late 2013. The FMT found that Waterhouse did not deal with the DFSA in an open and cooperative manner or disclose, appropriately, information of which the DFSA would reasonably expect to be notified.

The FMT concluded that Waterhouse lacked integrity and was not a fit and proper person to perform functions in connection with financial services in or from the DIFC. The FMT said in its decision: “It is difficult to overstate the crucial importance to the well-being of financial markets that all those who accept positions as Authorised Individuals act with integrity and deal frankly and openly with the Regulator.”

Waterhouse subsequently applied to the DIFC Courts for permission to appeal against the FMT’s decision. On 12 December 2019, Waterhouse’s application was refused and she was ordered to pay the DFSA’s costs in relation to the application for permission to appeal.