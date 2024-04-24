"High global market interest rates continued to contribute to the solid net interest income outcome. UAE business activity and business confidence remained impressive and are forecast to continue to be positive across most industry sectors in the periods ahead."

Commenting on the Bank’s performance, Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer, said, “CBD has delivered an excellent result attributable to strong loan and CASA growth and higher revenue at outstanding returns.

"We remain focused on the execution of the Bank’s long-term strategy and we are well positioned to deliver on our strategic objectives and financial targets in 2024 and beyond," he said, while adding that the bank plans to extend our sustainable finance capabilities further in 2024.