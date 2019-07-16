International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde Image Credit: AFP

Washington: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde resigned from the role that she’s held for nearly a decade as she prepares to lead the European Central Bank.

The resignation will be effective September 12, the fund said in a statement in Washington Tuesday. Lagarde, 63, has held the top role at the IMF since 2011 and is in line to succeed ECB President Mario Draghi in November.

Since being nominated for the top ECB spot in July, Lagarde took a step back from her duties. David Lipton, first deputy managing director of the fund, has been filling in for her.