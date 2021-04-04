Specific requirements of Market Conduct when dealing with SMEs

- Monitor and uphold high ethical standards and practices when dealing with SME customers and avoid any conflicts of interest; prohibit and prevent abusive sales, marketing, and pricing practices.

- Take the necessary steps to ensure that SME customers understand the terms and conditions of financial products and services.

- Provide credit only in the amount that the SME customer can service.

- Disclose the reason for rejection of SME customers’ application for credit.

- Employ suitably qualified staff to deal with SME customers.

- Inform SME customers of the key characteristics of products and services, including risks, costs, fees, interest or profit rates, and locked terms.

- Ensure that all their authorised agents (commercial representatives of Licensed Financial Institution) comply with the CBUAE regulation.

- Provide impartial credit counseling services to their borrowers who face difficulties with servicing their debt;

- Incorporate and uphold Shari’ah principles when providing Islamic financial services.



Licensed financial institutions (LFIs) are also required to:

- Charge reasonable fees.

- Allow SME customers to easily switch their relationships between LFIs.

- Refrain from excessive pressure on SME customers in the collection of debts

