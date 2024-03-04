Dubai: The UAE-based emergency services provider Response Plus Holding PJSC recently confirmed Omran Al Khoori as its new Chairman. At the Board of Directors meeting, the re-election of Dr. Mohamed Monir Mohamed Yaqoub Hayat Khan as Vice-Chairman was also done.
It was September 2021 that Response Plus Holding listed on ADX. Al Khoori will oversee the implementation of strategy and that the group ‘maintains its strong position in the market through added-value partnerships’.
Al Khoori, who has completed his business administration from Suffolk University, Boston, serves as a member of the board of Al Maryah Community Bank, as well as a member of the board of Dubai Islamic Insurance & Re-Insurance Company (Aman).