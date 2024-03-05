Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) announced that its Board of Directors issued a resolution on March 5, to appoint Mohamed Abdelbary as acting Group CEO of ADIB following the resignation of Nasser Al Awadhi from his position as Group CEO of ADIB for personal reasons.
Abdelbary joined ADIB in May 2020 as the group CFO from Standard Chartered Bank Middle East, where he held several positions, including the position of the bank’s regional CFO in Africa and the Middle East, Head of Business Finance in the UAE and The Middle East, and Head of The Finance Department.
He has extensive experience spanning over 27 years, where he worked at international banks including Citibank and Barclays Bank.
His appointment comes during a period when the bank is exploring new avenues to expand and to achieve ambitious goals to fulfill its long-term strategy and vision, a press release from the bank said.
ADIB is one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates, established in 1997, and currently stands at total assets worth around Dh193 billion.