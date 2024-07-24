Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili, Chairman of ADIB, said, “We achieved another set of record results Our second-quarter and first-half earnings for 2024 reached new highs, with notable improvement across all metrics and total asset base crossing the Dh200 billion threshold for the first time.”

He added, “The swift actions we are taking to deliver on our strategic priorities, serving as a trusted partner and putting our customers at the center of everything we do, have successfully deepened our relationships with our customers and expanded our customer base across all our businesses, adding 97,500 new customers in the first half of 2024, bringing the total number of customers to 1.359 million.”