Dubai: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) announced a 30 per cent increase in net profit after tax for the first-half of this year, reaching Dh3.03 billion compared to Dh2.33 billion in H1 2023. The bank's performance was driven by strong balance sheet growth, improved net profit margins, and increased fee-based income, it said in a statement.
Net profit before tax rose to Dh3.42 billion, a 40 per cent increase from H1 2023. Revenue for H1 2024 grew by 25 per cent to Dh5.35 billion, up from Dh4.26 billion in the same period last year. This growth was supported by strong business volumes across all segments and products, along with continued strength in fee-based businesses.
Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili, Chairman of ADIB, said, “We achieved another set of record results Our second-quarter and first-half earnings for 2024 reached new highs, with notable improvement across all metrics and total asset base crossing the Dh200 billion threshold for the first time.”
He added, “The swift actions we are taking to deliver on our strategic priorities, serving as a trusted partner and putting our customers at the center of everything we do, have successfully deepened our relationships with our customers and expanded our customer base across all our businesses, adding 97,500 new customers in the first half of 2024, bringing the total number of customers to 1.359 million.”
More to follow...