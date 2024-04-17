“Abu Dhabi Airports is closely collaborating with airlines and service staff to continue smoothly serving passengers,” said an airport spokesperson.

Moreover, within the last 24 hours, 21 flights, including one freighter and the remaining passenger flights, were diverted from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Zayed International Airport (AUH).

“Passengers are advised to check their respective airlines' websites and social media feeds before arriving at our airport,” explained the spokesperson.

UAE’s flag carrier Etihad Airways also said flights are operating as usual after yesterday's adverse weather conditions, although some might still experience minor delays.

“Guests are still required to allow plenty of time to travel to the airport and to check etihad.com to check the status of their flight,” a spokesperson for the Abu Dhabi-based airline said.

The airline said, “The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority.”