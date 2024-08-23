Dubai: Soon, UAE residents can once again make travel plans without having to pay a super-premium on their airfares.

After a longer stretch of high ticket rates this year – the Eid phase and then immediately followed by the school and summer breaks – fares will drop significantly from September 18, according to airline and travel agent sources.

Whether it’s flying to the UK or the US, any of the Subcontinent destinations, or even within the GCC, there are lower rates to be had. In fact, compared with the summer peaks, fares could be down by 30-50 per cent depending on the routes.

In fact, fares on long-haul flights to the US are also decreasing by 50 per cent. Even last-minute travellers can take advantage of these rates.

According to Rikant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, airfares will only see slight increases during the week of Gitex Global (October 14-18) in Dubai.

Last year's Gitex Global rewrote visitor number records. Airline ticket rates will see some spikes during weeks when the UAe hosts some of its flagship events and conferences. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

“Corporate booking inquiries have surged for the event, with companies typically booking for groups of 5-6 passengers,” said Pitti. He said, “The influx of tech leaders and investors is driving significant travel demand, boosting Dubai’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) sector prospects.”

In the last two years, some of the exhibitions and conferences in Dubai and Abu Dhabi had reset visitor records. Dubai’s Gitex Global as well as Gulfood were notable in that regard, as were the energy industry focused Adipec in Abu Dhabi.

Fares to the US

Economy class fares on flights from Dubai to New York will drop to Dh3,030 (United Airways) for travel between September 18 and 30, compared to the July-August highs of Dh6,850 to Dh8,850.

Ticket prices to other US destinations, including San Francisco, will remain relatively low at Dh5,360 (compared to Dh7,780 in summer), and those to Boston average Dh4,660 (compared to Dh7,910).

Fares to the UK

When it comes to London flights, ticket rates will drop to Dh2,260 (British Airways) from summer’s Dh4,570 to Dh4,750 (Emirates, British Airways).

Fares to India

Airfares to India are seeing significant drops, with flights to Mumbai priced at Dh749 (compared to Dh940), Chennai at Dh869 (compared to Dh1,563), and Bengaluru averaging at Dh1,104 (compared to Dh1,745).

Fares on the hyper-busy Kerala sector are also seeing drastic falls to Dh992 (compared to Dh3,410) and Thiruvananthapuram flights will average at Dh1,052 (compared to Dh2,410).

Fares on the popular Maldives route are only dropping to Dh3,070 from July-August rates of Dh3,312.

Non-stop flights to Bangkok will drop to Dh1,597 (compared to Dh2,906).

“We have started receiving bookings from some passengers who planned their trips for mid-September to early October to avoid high fares,” said Malou Prado, CEO of Dubai-based MPQ Travel and Tourism.

The reduced airfares are expected to last until the first week of November, after which they could be in for a sharp increase all through the winter travel phase. These fare hikes will likely be in the range of 40 per cent and more.

Even in the interim, “The ongoing UAE amnesty scheme may influence outbound airfares to some destinations,” said Afi Ahmed, Chairman of Smart Travels.

Inbound business travel could experience a healthy rebound ahead of Gitex Global, the ITS World Congress, SuperBridge Summit, and Adipec.

UAE airlines' post summer fare promotions

The UAE and GCC airlines have launched post-summer sales with airfares starting as low as Dh160 to major destinations to entice travel during the off-peak season. Oman’s low-cost carrier, SalamAir, has launched a new strategy to introduce lower fares.

Starting July 24 to 31, travelers can book tickets for discounted fares for travel between September 16 and December 15. Fares begin from Omani Riyal 19 (Dh180) for flights between Muscat and Salalah, the airline said in a statement.

UAE’s Etihad Airways has launched a week-long promotion, cutting airfares to destinations including Sri Lanka, Maldives, Greece, India, and the UK. Valid for travel between September and November, the sale applies only to flights booked online directly with Etihad.

Economy fares to the Maldives are priced at Dh850, and return, and Jordan bound tickets are sold at Dh750. Return fares to India are priced at Dh1,130.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia is also running a ‘Big sale on small fares’ promotion. Starting fares are Dh169 (including all surcharges, excluding airport taxes). One-way tickets to Delhi, Jaipur, Kochi, and Kozhikode in India start at Dh169.