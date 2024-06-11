Abu Dhabi: Ultra-low-cost national airline of the UAE Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, launched a 20 per cent flash promotion to bookings made on June 11 for the travel period from July 1 until August 31.

The airline said in a statement that selected routes to leading travel destinations within the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network are now available on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “We are delighted to share an extraordinary promotion that reaffirms our commitment to spontaneous travel and enables an exhilarating adventure for all ages.”

“As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are proud to continue fostering connectivity and create unmissable travel experiences. We strongly encourage all adventurous travellers to secure their bookings early to enjoy the lowest fares to many incredible destinations across our ever-expanding network,” the airline said.

Travellers are advised to make the most of the Wizz MultiPass, an innovative flight subscription service that empowers frequent travellers to journey from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while earning loyalty rewards. Passengers can lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year, potentially saving up to 40 per cent on tickets to popular summer destinations using the ticket-only fare.