Abu Dhabi: UAE’s ultra-low-cost national carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched a 15 per cent flash sale on air tickets booked during the summer travel season. The promotion applies to bookings made on June 20 for the travel period from July 1 until July 31.

Passengers can use the airline to travel to selected routes, including several ‘exotic and culturally rich destinations’, said the airline. Earlier this month, the airline launched a 20 per cent flash for tickets booked on June 11 for the travel period from July 1 until August 31.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “Our latest promotion enables an adventure for all ages and reaffirms our commitment to spontaneous travel. Given the expected busy summer period, we strongly encourage all adventurous travellers to secure their bookings early to enjoy ultra-low-fares and discover outstanding natural beauty and incredible history.”

Travellers are advised to make the most of the Wizz MultiPass, a flight subscription service that empowers frequent travellers to journey from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while earning loyalty rewards. Passengers can lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year, potentially saving up to 40 per cent on tickets to popular summer destinations using the ticket-only fare.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria, Almaty, Amman, Ankara, Aqaba, Athens, Baku, Belgrade, Bishkek, Cairo, and Dammam, as well as routes to Kuwait City, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Male, Madinah, Muscat, and other destinations.

Airfares from the UAE to popular holiday destinations will prove particularly painful for those making last-minute travel plans, with ticket rates to from the UAE to the US having shot up by 100 per cent - and even by up to 300 per cent to the UK, India, Thailand, the Philippines, and major European cities.