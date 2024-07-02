Dubai: Emirates’ sister concern flydubai inaugurated its operations to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan on July 1, the airline announced Tuesday. The inaugural flights, which took off from Dubai International Airport (DXB), mark the start of the carrier’s daily services to Islamabad and Lahore.

The flights touched down at Islamabad International Airport (ISB) and Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE) and were met with a water cannon salute and a warm welcome by airport officials, the airline said in a statement.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “At flydubai, we are always looking for opportunities to better serve our customers with more travel options, and we are pleased to have launched our daily services to Islamabad and Lahore.”

He added, “The commencement of our 14 weekly flights to these two points will enable more of our passengers to enjoy direct access between the UAE and Pakistan.” flydubai’s network in Pakistan includes Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot.

flydubai has built a growing network of more than 125 destinations across 58 countries, serving a young fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

The carrier said flights will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Islamabad International Airport (ISB) and Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to ISB start from Dh5,500, and Economy Class fares start from Dh1,300. Return Business Class fares from ISB to DXB start from PKR400,000 (Dh5,278), and Economy Class fares start from PKR 120,000 (Dh1,583).