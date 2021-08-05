A scene at London Heathrow Airport. Passengers from the UAE who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine on arrival in Britain. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: UAE’s airlines and hotels can once again bank on a steady flow of tourists after the country was placed on the UK’s ‘amber list’ after months spent in the ‘red’. This means passengers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine on arrival in Britain.

The UAE has one of the best vaccination rollout programmes anywhere, which has ensured its airlines – and fliers – have received instant access to most European destinations. But the UK was the one holdout until now, with the red-listing forcing all fliers from the UAE to go through mandatory quarantine once they arrive in the UK.

At last, some positive news, especially for the local expat communities keen to go home and enjoy the English rain. - John Grant, Partner at Midas Aviation

Dh1,299 from DXB to LHR; Dh239 from AUH to LHR

Emirates and Etihad did not immediately respond to a Gulf News query about their flight plans on the route. Currently, a flight from Dubai to London costs at least Dh1,299, while a next week flight from Abu Dhabi will set passengers back by Dh1,239.

“At last, some positive news, especially for the local expat communities keen to go home and enjoy the English rain,” said John Grant, Partner at Midas Aviation.

India – a major market for both UAE and UK – was also added to the amber list. “For airlines, it is good news,” he added. “But aside from India travel, restrictions to many European countries continue from Southeast Asia and Australasia and those airlines need that connecting traffic to return. In some cases, that connecting traffic is extremely valuable.”

The UAE was placed on UK's red-list in January amid a spike in COVID-19 cases at the time. Since then, the UAE has managed to contain the spread and reconnected with more countries when it comes to travel.

London-Dubai route

Before being halted by the ban, the London-Dubai route was the busiest air route in the world and several airlines had increased capacity to meet the surging demand.

According to Edward Bell, Senior Director, Market Economics at Emirates NBD Research, “We would expect visitors from the UK to rise in line with seasonal trends in the later part of the year, just as Expo is kicking off, now that they don’t face an extended isolation period on their return.”

Uncertainty remains