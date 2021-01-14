Dubai: Sharjah based Air Arabia will relaunch daily services to Doha after three years, with the first flight due on January 18. The Doha sector had been quite a lucrative run for the budget airline in the past.
This also marks the first flights by a UAE carrier since the recent AlUla agreement, which lifted the restrictions UAE had placed on ties with Qatar in 2017.
Deploying an Airbus A320, the flights will leave Sharjah at 04:10pm, while that from Doha is scheduled for 5.10pm. Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Doha by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Rates
Travel websites are showing Air Arabia's direct flights to Doha that cost Dh1, 147. One-stop flights operated by other airlines cost in the range of Dh900 to Dh1, 400.
Etihad may join
Abu Dhabi's Etihad airways has already said it looked to re-commencing services between Abu Dhabi and Qatar. “As airspace reopens, Etihad looks forward to recommencing services between Abu Dhabi and Doha and once again, supporting growth of trade and tourism between the two nations,” a spokesperson told Gulf News in a statement.