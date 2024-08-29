Dubai: Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, aims to expand its fleet from 188 to 300 aircraft by the end of 2032, according to director general of Saudia Group Ibrahim Al Omar in an interview.

In May, Saudia placed an order for 105 Airbus aircraft, with the first deliveries scheduled to begin in early 2026.

The airline plans to double its network of destinations from 70 to over 140 within the next five years. This growth will be supported by the country's hosting of major international events, including Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Al Omar revealed that Saudia expects to receive 191 new aircraft by the end of 2032, starting from late 2025.

The financing for these acquisitions will come through bank loans, with many aircraft being resold and leased back. Currently, leased aircraft make up 40 per cent of Saudia’s fleet.