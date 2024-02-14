Dubai: Riyadh Air signed a deal for travel technology company Sabre's end-to-end network planning and commercial solutions, as the Riyadh-based flag carrier looks to optimise flight times for incremental revenue gains ahead of its maiden flight in 2025.
The Saudi airline has chosen some of Sabre Corp’s services to enhance its operational efficiency, including schedule manager, slot manager, profit manager, and market intelligence.
Schedule manager
This will help organise the development process, from planning to distribution, increasing revenue potential.
Slot manager
This service automates the slot process and efficiently manages an airline’s critical slot portfolio with improved asset utilisation.
Profit manager
Similarly, this will help accurately forecast demand and profitability with an average increase of up to 2 per cent in revenues. It is expected to empower Riyadh Air to design profitable network plans and create an optimal hub structure.
Market intelligence
This suite will allow Riyadh Air to identify new revenue opportunities.
“Sabre’s technology provides a new level of insight that will enable Riyadh Air to make informed network planning and commercial decisions, ensuring greater revenue returns, allowing us to invest more in enhancing the overall passenger experience,” said chief commercial officer of Riyadh Air, Vincent Coste.
This solution integrates with a wide range of third-party solutions and has globally assisted airlines in achieving incremental operating margins and increases in productivity, while maintaining operationally feasible schedules, it added.
This partnership will allow Riyadh Air to respond swiftly to competitor changes, identify new market opportunities, and optimise flight times for incremental revenue gains.