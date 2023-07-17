American Airlines

Pilots at American Airlines have reached an agreement in principle on a new contract, their union said on May 19.

The Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents over 13,000 pilots at the Texas-based carrier, said it will move forward with completing contractual language of the contract before presenting it to its board for an approval.

Southwest Airlines

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) in May said its members at the company approved a strike mandate. It added that 98 per cent of its members participated in the vote and 99 per cent voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

Delta Air Lines

In March, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said that pilots at Delta had ratified a new contract that includes over $7 billion in cumulative increases in wages and benefits over four years.

The new contract, which covers 15,000 Delta pilots, provides a 34 per cent cumulative pay increase, a lump-sum one-time payment, reduced health insurance premiums and improvements in holiday pay, vacation, company contributions to 401(k) and work rules.

Air Canada

Air Canada’s pilots on May 29 ended a decade-long contract framework, opening the door to “full bargaining this summer,” their union leadership said in a note to members seen by Reuters.

Previously, Air Canada pilots said they are pressing for “historic” gains to narrow the earnings gap with higher-paid aviators at US carriers.

WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines pilots will get a 24 per cent hourly raise over four years, plus other pay and benefits as part of a tentative agreement reached in May, according to a copy seen by Reuters on May 26.

The tentative agreement was reached by Onex Corp’s WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) less than 24 hours before the start of an expected strike at Canada’s second-largest carrier.

United Airlines

The Chicago-based carrier reached a new four-year labor agreement with its pilots on July 15, in which they will get a cumulative 34.5 per cent - 40.2 per cent pay hike over four years, the Air Line Pilots Association that represents about 14,000 pilots at United, said.

Spirit Airlines

In January, ALPA said pilots at Spirit Airlines voted to ratify a new contract.

The union that represents the ultra-low-cost carrier said 69 per cent of the airline’s pilots voted in favor of the new collective bargaining agreement, which offers an economic gain of $463 million, or 27 per cent, over the next two years.

JetBlue Airways

In January, ALPA said pilots at JetBlue Airways Corp have overwhelmingly approved a two-year contract extension.

ALPA, which represents more than 4,600 pilots at JetBlue, said 75 per cent of the pilots voted in favor of ratifying the agreement, which provides for a compensation increase of 21.5 per cent over 18 months as well as other monetary improvements.

FedEx

Governing body of ALPA unit representing FedEx pilots on June 12 said it has approved a tentative contract agreement that includes a 30 per cent pay increase and a 30 per cent increase to the pilots’ legacy pension.