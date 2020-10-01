This applies on tickets for all flights from Abu Dhabi with exception of China

Dubai: Etihad Airways will offer PCR tests in all tickets booked in the UAE for flights departing from Abu Dhabi, with the exception of services to China. This is valid until December 31.

The airline is collaborating with Life Medical Diagnostic Center to offer testing 48 to 96 hours prior to departure, at its collection facilities. Travellers flying first- or business will also have the option of selecting tests at their home, Etihad said in a statement.

“This is a significant development which allows Etihad to provide greater ease of travel for those departing from Abu Dhabi, by removing as much inconvenience from the PCR testing process as possible,” said Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Etihad Aviation Group's Vice-President for Medical Services.

Specific requirements

Travellers flying to China from Abu Dhabi are subject to specific testing protocols and can only use SEHA testing facilities. They must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a government approved testing facility within 48 hours prior to departure, for approval to board.

For all other travellers leaving the UAE from Abu Dhabi, a negative COVID-19 PCR test result will be required within 96 hours prior to departure. Those travelling to Morocco will also require an LG antibody test.

As for those who wish to book their tests separately, Etihad is also collaborating with SEHA and Mediclinic Middle East, to offer departing travellers the option of convenient PCR testing, for a fee, at their home, or at selected facilities. “We are confident this partnership will provide Etihad, and most importantly our guests, with Life Dx’s superior testing technologies so they can travel from the capital with greater peace of mind," the official added.