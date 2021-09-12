Dubai: Etihad airways on Sunday said passengers will only be permitted to travel from Bangladesh if they are transiting in Abu Dhabi.
This is because rapid PCR testing is not yet available from Bangladesh, an airline spokesperson told Gulf News.
One of the requirements for entry into UAE from Bangladesh was a rapid PCR test done six hours prior to departure.
Some exempted guests can travel including Diplomats, UAE nationals and Golden or Silver Visa holders.
Etihad had previously said that residents with a valid visa and fully vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccine would be permitted to fly to the UAE starting today. The decision also applied to Bangladesh.