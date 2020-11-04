Abu Dhabi: Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority has given permission to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to operate bi-weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Muscat, starting from November 16.
This will add to the list of destinations that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the newly formed venture between Etihad and Air Arabia, can fly to.
Last month, the budget carrier announced the introduction of a new service to Nepal’s capital city Kathmandu with direct flights from Abu Dhabi. Before that, the airline launched flight services to Dhaka and Chattogram in Bangladesh.