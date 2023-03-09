Dubai: A new Centre of Excellence for Aviation Robotics (ECEAR) to explore the practical use cases of robotics in the aviation sector will open in Dubai shortly.
The centre is a collaboration between the Emirates Group and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and will explore critical themes including human-robot interaction, cargo and luggage handling, logistics and intralogistics, and aviation standards and regulations, a top official with the Emirates Group said on Thursday.
The Emirates Group and DFF signed a partnership to launch ECEAR on the sidelines of Emirates’ first ForsaTEK, the group’s innovation forum.
Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, told Gulf News: “We will be working with DFF to deploy and expand AI and robotics in the aviation sector – both in hardware and software. We want to invest in a forecasting model for our inventory management and create a system for material mobilisation for our warehousing needs.”
Al Redha said the partnership allows the Emirates Group to expand the use of robotics and technological applications in its customer journey.
ECEAR will serve as a research and development space devoted to harnessing science and technology to solve complex challenges faced by the global aviation industry. The centre will also explore the intersection between AI and robotics, including the potential applications for generative AI and biometrics.
Khalfan Juma Belhoul, the CEO of DFF, said the agreement would provide fresh and diverse economic opportunities centred on developing future technologies. He added: “The outputs of this initiative will contribute to advancing The Dubai Robotics and Automation Program, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Future Foundation’s Board of Trustees, which aims to make Dubai one of the leading cities in the world within this field, expanding the use of robotics in various vital sectors.”