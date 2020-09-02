An Airbus A380 of German air carrier Lufthansa at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Lufthansa Group will ramp up flight operations on its Frankfurt-Dubai route in September by 30 per cent, an increase of eight flights compared to the month of August. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Germany’s Lufthansa Group will ramp up flight operations on its Frankfurt-Dubai route in September by 30 per cent, an increase of eight flights compared to the month of August.

The addition of new flights follows the airline’s resumption of scheduled services from the UAE in early July in view of the steady growth in demand for intercontinental travel. There will be a total of five flights a week from September 3 to 13 and four weekly services as of September 14, the company said in a statement.

The Dubai-Frankfurt service will depart at 1:15 am on all days excluding Wednesday and Friday during the period between September 3 and September 13 and on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in the second half of the month.

Meanwhile, flights from Lufthansa’s largest hub in Germany will depart at 2:30 pm on all days, with the exception of Tuesday and Thursday, during the first half of September and on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from September 14-30.

“The recent revelation by the authorities in Dubai that the emirate’s main airport has been witnessing a massive increase in passenger numbers, with more than 20,000 travellers daily, is truly encouraging and underscores the need and importance of our flight services for the UAE,” said Heinrich Lange, Senior Director Sales, Gulf, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Lufthansa Group.

The airline will continue to implement stringent hygiene and safety protocols on the ground and onboard their aircraft, as well as offer tests for coronavirus in Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg.