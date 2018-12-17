Kirana’s undiminished appetite for expansion — he wants to start flights to destinations as far a field as London and Dubai — has made him a key customer for both Boeing and its European rival Airbus SE. Lion Air is the third-largest buyer of Boeing’s updated 737. But seven weeks after a two-month-old 737 Max jet operated by the carrier plunged into waters off Jakarta, Kirana has started a public spat with the planemaker. Lion Air is drafting documents to scrap its $22 billion dollars of orders with Boeing because, Kirana says, the manufacturer unfairly implicated his airline in the disaster.