Dubai: Passengers en route to Dubai International Airport (DXB) have been advised to 'not go to the airport unless absolutely necessary,' according to an advisory issued by DXB early Wednesday morning.

"Due to the unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE, Dubai International (DXB) is advising passengers not to come to the airport unless necessary," a spokesperson said.

"Flights continue to be delayed and diverted. Please contact your airline for the latest information on your flight status. We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions," said the spokesperson.

“Due to the significant flooding and road blockages, it is challenging for departing guests to reach the airport and arrival guests to leave the terminals, resulting in limited transport options,” explained the spokesperson.

Heavy rains and flooding caused operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) severely disrupted operations at DXB all of Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday morning. Since late last night, all inbound flights at DXB have been diverted to ‘the nearest available airports’ until the inclement weather condition improves. Departures continue as usual; however, almost all DXB departures suffer severe delays.

“Flights are delayed, and some diverted, with many airlines impacted by displaced crew,” said the spokesperson. Operations were halted for 25 minutes in the afternoon, and 45 flights were cancelled by 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.

‘Recovery will take some time'

Complete recovery may take some time, according to airport authorities. “We’re continuously working hard with our emergency response teams and service partners to restore normal operations as quickly as possible and provide support for guests,” said the spokesperson.