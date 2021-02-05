Dubai: Gulf Air has taken delivery of a brand new aircraft - dressed up in the airline's 70th anniversary 'Golden Falcon' colours.
The Airbus A321neo thus showcases a "vintage design from the last century with a revamped look". The aircraft will operate long-haul European routes as well as a selection of GCC destinations. The aircraft is the second of the 17 A321neo aircraft order, which includes eight that are equipped with flat-bed seats.
Gulf Air was the first airline in the Middle East to introduce fully flat-beds on this aircraft type. This particular aircraft arrived at the new terminal of Bahrain International Airport at approximately 06:40 local time on Friday (February 5).
Zayed R. Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air, said: “This addition will strengthens our position in the medium- to long-haul markets as it represents an upgraded product to offer best in class service to our passengers. The relationship that we have with Airbus is very strong and we continue to work closely with them to further develop our fleet.”