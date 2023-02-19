A flydubai flight from Dubai to Dhaka was diverted to Karachi after a passenger died mid-journey on Saturday.
The airline told Gulf News in a statement: “We can confirm that flydubai flight FZ 523, operated by Smartwings, from Dubai International (DXB) to Dhaka Airport (DAC) on February 18 diverted to Karachi Airport (KHI) due to a medical emergency.”
“flydubai would like to express its deepest condolences to the family of a passenger who passed away…on flight FZ 523.”
The airline said its family assistance team is providing necessary support and is in touch with relevant authorities over the matter. The airline has not revealed the cause of death.
The incident comes shortly after an Emirates flight from Sydney to Dubai was diverted to Perth due to a medical emergency. Due to a mid-air medical emergency, Dubai’s flag carrier was forced to delay a Brussel-bound flight to Erbil, Iraq.
According to an earlier statement from Emirates, flydubai’s sister airline, flight attendants and crew are well trained to handle medical emergencies on board.