Dubai-based airline flydubai touched down in Al Ula on Wednesday, celebrating its inaugural service to the historical Saudi Arabian city.
The flight was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute as it touched down at AlUla International Airport (ULH), becoming the first UAE carrier to operate flights to the city from Dubai.
flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith, who was on board the flight, said: “The launch of operations to Al Ula reflects our commitment to strengthening the cultural, trade and tourism ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and opening up new markets to more passengers.”
Phillip J. Jones, chief destination management and marketing officer at The Royal Commission for Al Ula, said the new flight connection makes Al Ula more easily accessible to both leisure and business visitors.
“As Al Ula continues to attract more visitors from around the globe, we are thrilled to have flydubai offer year-round direct flights from Dubai. The new twice-weekly flights will facilitate not only the movement of visitors from the important UAE market, but from throughout flydubai’s extensive international network into AlUla.”
Al Ula is located close to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, Hegra, which opened to global travellers for the first time in 2020.
With the addition of Al Ula, flydubai’s network in Saudi Arabia has now grown to six destinations including Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Yanbu.
Flight details
Flights from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) to Al Ula will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Return business class fares from DXB to ULH start from Dh3,500 and economy class lite fares start from Dh1,050. Return business class fares from ULH to DXB start from SAR 3,500 and economy class lite fares start from SAR 1,050.