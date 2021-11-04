New York: An all-electric plane capable of carrying 100 people may be available within six years, significantly accelerating the timeline for the introduction of a non-kerosene powered commercial airliners.
US startup Wright Electric plans to retrofit electric motors into a BAe 146 regional aircraft originally manufactured by BAE Systems, replacing its four jet engines and transforming it into a zero-emissions model.
The strategy pivot, timed for the COP26 climate summit, could allow Wright to steal a march on established firms such as Airbus SE that are targeting electric or hydrogen-powered models by about 2035.
The converted planes would be suited to linking close city pairs such as New York and Boston, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo and many European locations currently served by regional jets, the Airbus A320 family or Boeing 737s. “Customers are demanding cleaner options and we want to show there is an alternative,” CEO Jeffrey Engler said. “A retrofit airplane is always going to suffer from disadvantages but at the same time it’s a certified aircraft.”
Airline partners
Wright is a long-time partner of discount airline EasyJet plc, and the UK carrier will provide an operator’s perspective on requirements for the model. Mexican airline Viva Aerobus is also involved in the project.
The Los Angeles-based manufacturer, founded in 2016, ultimately aims to introduce its clean-paper Wright 1 design - a 186-seater with an 1280-kilometre range - in 2030.