Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways plans to gradually resume operating passenger services through July-August after the easing of flight restrictions on outbound and inbound travel to the UAE.
It plans to fly to 58 destinations, including destinations in North America and Australia. Resumption will be subject to the lifting of international restrictions and the reopening of individual markets.
“We are delighted to announce the gradual expansion of normal scheduled services to more cities across our global network,” said Tony Douglas, group CEO at Etihad Aviation Group. “The easing of restrictions on travel to and from the UAE is an important first step and a great development for Abu Dhabi.
"By August we aim to operate approximately 45 per cent of our pre-COVID capacity.”
Etihad in June announced a Wellness Programme, a comprehensive guideline that aims to provide passengers with peace of mind while flying, and informing them on all the safety and sanitisation measures that have been implemented through every step of their journey.
“Over the last few months, we have seized every opportunity to improve our processes, review our product offerings and undertake the biggest fleet maintenance programme in our history,” Douglas said.
Full list of planned flights:
- North America: Chicago, New York JFK, Toronto, Washington, D.C.
- Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Belgrade, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Zurich
- Middle East & Africa: Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Kuwait, Muscat, Rabat, Riyadh, Seychelles
- Asia: Ahmedabad, Baku, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Delhi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Male, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo
- Australasia: Melbourne, Sydney