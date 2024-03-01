London: The head of Dubai's Emirates called on Thursday for changes at Boeing in the wake of criticism from US regulators, but stopped short of calling for a shake-up in its management as the planemaker wrestles with its latest safety crisis.

Speaking in London, airline President Tim Clark also raised the prospect that first delivery of Boeing's 777X, the world's largest twin-engined jet whose development has already been delayed by five years, could slip into 2026 from late 2025.

"The (US Federal Aviation Administration) said there was a disconnect between the management and the safety system. All this is something that some of us have been saying for a long time," Clark said during an event at the UK Aviation Club.

The FAA said on Wednesday Boeing must deliver "profound improvements" and develop a plan to address "systemic quality-control issues" within 90 days after last month's blowout of a panel on a 737 MAX 9 jet, apparently caused by missing bolts.

"They really need to do this. Whether this means a change in the governance model, I don't know. When you change the governance model, it invariably involves changing the people around the old governance model," Clark told journalists.

A Boeing spokesperson referred back to its response to the FAA on Wednesday, when it said its leadership team was totally committed to demonstrating the "profound change that Administrator (Mike) Whitaker and the FAA demand".

Clark said the pressures on Boeing management were "really, really, really acute".

"The pity about it is that the Boeing workforce and the technology and engineering skills of that company are second to none...The whole situation is salvageable. Just get the right people do the right things," he added.

"The 777X (delivery) is probably at the back end of next year and maybe 2026, if we're unlucky," Clark told the UK Aviation Club.